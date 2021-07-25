Raj Kundra Case: Mumbai Police Find Hidden Cupboard In Businessman's Andheri Office

On July 19, 2021, actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Ever since, the case has been hitting the headlines and there have been new revelations unfolding in the entire racket.

On Friday (July 23, 2021), the Mumbai Crime Branch carried out a six-hour-long search at Shilpa and Raj's Juhu residence and recorded her statement in the case. The officials have also found a hidden cupboard in Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches.

The Mumbai Police informed ANI, "Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case."

As per sources, Raj Kundra, who was placed in police custody till July 23, will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as well. According to various reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

Meanwhile, according to various media reports, Shilpa Shetty reportedly had an argument with husband Raj Kundra and broke down during the raid. A Crime Branch team had raided the Juhu bungalow owned by Shilpa and Raj on Friday as they probed the controversial case involving the businessman.

According to police sources, when Shilpa's statement was recorded in the case, Raj Kundra was also taken to his residence while the search was conducted. A Free Press Journal report stated that the Hungama 2 actress had an argument with her husband Raj Kundra and broke down while giving her statement to the Mumbai Crime Branch. She was reportedly shaken and upset as she recorded her statement which went on to nearly two hours.