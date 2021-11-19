Rani Mukerji Recalls Being Insecure Of Her Height; Reveals How Kamal Haasan's Words Changed Her Perspective

Rani Mukerji made her debut in Bollywood with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1996 and followed it with successful films like Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Over the years, the actress has given us many memorable characters to cherish forever.

In a recent tete-a-tete with India Today, Rani recalled her early days in the film industry and revealed that she was insecure about being a part of it as she thought that she was "quite short" and her voice was "not heroine-friendly."

Speaking about how she never wanted to be an actress, the Mardaani star told the news portal, "Strangely, I never wanted to be an actor. My mother realised my dream before I could. She was the one who insisted I do my first film. But I never thought I fit into the heroine category in the typical sense. I am actually the opposite of a heroine. I am quite short in height, my voice is not heroine-friendly, the complexion of my skin is wheatish. I think when I started, I never believed I could be an actor. I grew up watching Sridevi, Juhi, Madhuri and Rekha ji, who were these screen goddesses and I never imagined myself up there with them."

The actress went on to speak about how Kamal Haasan helped her to break 'stereotypical conventions' in Bollywood with his wise words to her.

"As my journey began, I spoke to many stalwarts with whom I had the opportunity to work. One of them was Mr Kamal Haasan and actors like him told me that you can't measure your success by the height of your physical standing, but by the heights of how much you can grow professionally. So I sort of broke all those stereotypical conventions that an actress was put into in my initial days of Bollywood journey," Rani told the portal.

Further on being asked if she is ambitious as an actress and is concerned about box office numbers, Rani said, "As actors, we all are very greedy for adulation. If you are not, then you can't be an actor. I would be lying if I said I am not greedy for adulation from my fans. I am always eager to know what they think of my work with bated breath. Did it entertain them, did it move them? So yes, I am definitely ambitious in that sense that I want my fans to appreciate and love my work."

Rani Mukerji's new film Bunty Aur Babli 2 is hitting the big screens today.