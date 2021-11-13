Rishi Kapoor's Disliking Of Rockstar Songs Had Inspired AR Rahman To Come Up With 'Nadaan Parindey'

Besides Ranbir Kapoor's fabulous performance as Jordan who undergoes a life-changing journey post a performance, Imtiaz Ali's 2001 film Rockstar is also remembered for its soul-stirring songs; each adding a distinct flavour to the film. However you folks would be surprised to know that Ranbir Kapoor's father and late actor Rishi Kapoor didn't like any songs from the film?

Music composer AR Rahman made this surprising revelation when he hosted an online reunion with the film's team- Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali and Sanjana Sanghi to mark the completion of ten years of the music.

Rahman recalled that they were filming a situational song in Kashmir, when he asked everyone about their views on the film's music. While most people said that they loved Rahman's work, director Imtiaz Ali told him that Rishi Kapoor wasn't particularly impressed. Hearing this, Rahman told Ali, "I expected this, and I knew why also, because everything was so complicated." He further prodded if Rishi liked any of the tracks on which Imtiaz replied in negative adding that the veteran superstar told him that he "didn't understand anything."

After hearing Rishi's feedback, Rahman decided to scrap off a composition which they were supposed to do and came up with 'Nadaan Parinde' instead. Recalling this anecdote during the reunion, Rahman said, "It was very important to get that comment, which changed my outlook towards this song."

Elaborating further on the iconic number, he said that it has a certain spiritual quality and added, "It could be like our own self coming back to us." Ranbir joined in and said, "I think every audience member has taken their own meaning to the song. There's a personal connect for everyone."

He also revealed that the version of 'Nadaan Parinde' which made it to the final cut of the film is therefore different from the one on the album. Spilling the beans about it, Ranbir explained that Mohit Chauhan had to re-record that track because he (Ranbir) had amplified the song's impact with his performance which was filmed during the last schedule in Hyderabad.

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar is considered to be one of the most polarizing films of recent times.