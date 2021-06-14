Rumi Jafry Gets Emotional On Sushant's Death Anniversary; 'I Still Read His Messages On The Phone'

On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary today (June 14, 2021), his friend and filmmaker Rumi Jafry got emotional while speaking about the late actor with an entertainment portal.

He told Spotboye that he hasn't deleted Sushant's number yet from his phone and still revisits his messages. The entertainment portal quoted him as saying, "Would you believe, I still continue to read his messages on the phone. Usska number delete karne ka mann nahin karta. (I don't feel like deleting his number). I still feel he's alive. His enthusiasm, his excitement about life was so infectious. He wanted to so many things. He wanted to act, direct films, write, do organic farming.... I am reminded of singer Noorjehan's song Jo na mil sake wohi bewafa, Ye badi ajeeb si baat hain Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar, Wohi aaj tak mere saath hai."

Nitesh Tiwari Says Sushant Never Used Glycerin For Chhichhore Emotional Scenes; 'He Didn't Tell Me His Secret'

Rumi said that June 14 will be a dark day for him every year and continued, "And everything that has happened since then, the hatred, the accusations and counter-accusations, the ugly court cases, and most of all, the targeting of Sushant girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty...all of this was so painful for those of us who really cared about him."

Hinting at the controversy which followed post Sushant's untimely demise, the Chehre director said that since he was close to Sushant, he is sure that the late actor would have hated every moment of drama which ensured after his death.

Pulkit Samrat Remembers Sushant On His Death Anniversary; 'You Exist For Everyone Who Dares To Dream'

Spotboye quoted Rumi as saying, "Abhi bhi kuch kehne mein darr lagta hai. You never know what will be made of what you say. The next thing you know, you are being targeted for God-knows-what. Let me tell you, knowing Sushant he would have hated every moment of the tamasha that ensued after his death.So many of his so-called friends suddenly showed up to claim their portion of fame.Raaton-raat yeh log mashoor ho gaye. Jinnki following(on social media) zero tthi unke followers hazaron mein ho gaye. In death, Sushant made so many rich and famous."

Rumi said that he is upset by the trickle of films based on this tragedy and added, "It's very painful to see people cashing in on someone tragic death. Instead of mourning for the loss of a young bright talent they are trying to make money out of it. Humanity can't fall any lower. But each time we say that, we surprise ourselves by going even lower."

Further, on being asked if he intends to celebrate his friend Sushant's life in any form, Rumi revealed that he is writing in his autobiography in which he will be devoting a chapter to the late actor.

For the unversed, Rumi Jafry was all set to make a rom-com with Sushant Singh Rajput before the latter's tragic demise.