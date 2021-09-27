Sajid Nadiadwala Announces Release Date Of His Upcoming Films Heropanti 2 And Tadap

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced the release date of his upcoming films namely Heropanti 2, Tadap, Bachchan Pandey and 83. The landmark announcement by the Maharashtra government about the theatres opening up after October 22 had seen the release date of many big-budget films being announced. Now Nadiadwala has also announced the release dates of his exciting line-up of movies.

The movie Heropanti 2 that is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role will be releasing on May 2, 2022. The film has been helmed by Ahmad Khan. It also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The film is a sequel to Tiger and Kriti Sanon's debut movie Heropanti.

The film Tadap that is being bankrolled by the producer and marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will be releasing on December 3, 2021. The movie will also be starring Tara Sutaria in the main role. It will be helmed by Milan Luthria. Earlier the Phir Hera Pheri actor had shared the poster of the movie and had penned a heartfelt note for his son. He had stated, "Dear Son, a dad's chest swells with pride at every milestone of his own. Your patience pays off finally when your 1st film arrives #03rdDec2021. Proud of you & wish you the best. Sajid Bhai & Milan, Patience is a virtue not many possess. Faith, even less. But to wait out an almost two-year pandemic & release a film in theatres on sheer belief is something only true men & believers do. Bless the faith."

Apart from this, Sajid Nadiadwala's banner's much-awaited movies like 83 and Bachchan Pandey's release date has also been announced. The sports biographical drama starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role will be seeing a Christmas release this year. The movie revolves around the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salem, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others in pivotal role. On the other hand, Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will be releasing on March 4, 2022. The movie is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Veeram.