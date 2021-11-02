Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Police Prevent Fans From Gathering Outside Mannat, Reveals Family Is In Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 today November 2, and like every year, fans come together outside Mannat to celebrate his birthday. However, the star recently has been busy with his son Ayan's arrest in the drugs case by NCB. Now cops have been posted outside the actor's residence and reportedly are stopping fans from gathering.

SRK's son got out on bail on October 30 and the family is currently busy spending time with each other. According to reports, it will be quiet outside Mannat this year as police have stopped media personnel and fans from assembling at the iconic black gates of the actor's residence.

The ACP of Bandra zone, who was posted at Mannat this morning, has claimed that they have a message from SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani, informing them that the actor, along with his son Aryan Khan and the rest of the family are at his farmhouse in Alibaug.

After Aryan's bail, reports claimed SRK and Gauri have prepared a new routine for Aryan to follow through after his return from jail. The star kid will be getting a medical check-up done so that he can get some nutritional food. The Khan family reportedly have also arranged for his counselling. Aryan will continue to stay at the Alibaug farmhouse for a while.

Notably, according to Aryan's bail agreement, Aryan has been asked to surrender his passports before the Special Court immediately. He can't leave Mumbai without informing their investigative officer and have to submit their itinerary to their investigating officer when they do.