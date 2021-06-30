Sharat Saxena Says Film Industry Is Not Kind Towards Ageing Actors: It Is A Crime To Be An Old Man Here

Sharat Saxena who has featured in over 300 films in his acting career said that the industry spits you out the moment you show the first sign of ageing. The actor opened up about how ageist Bollywood can be towards its actors male or female.

During an interview, he revealed that the industry is not kind to ageing actors. "Jahaan aap budhe lagne lage, you are thrown out of the film industry," the actor who played a prominent role in Sherni told indianexpress.com.

Recently seen in Amit Masurkar directorial Sherni, Sharat Saxena said that being an actor is a tough job. He added, "An actor, and I am talking about the heroes/the leads, they have got the toughest job in the world. They have to look young, they have to look tough and they have to do that for 365 days a year, which is not possible. It is not normal."

"In fact, in every other profession, you get a break. For example, an athlete has to prepare for, let's say, two months. He takes part in a competition, comes back home, rests and gains weight. But a Hindi film star has to look and be fit throughout the year. He has to work out every day, and yet party every day. He has to do everything every day and still survive," Sharat said.

Sharat Saxena who played a hunter named Ranjan Rajhans in Sherni received high praise for his physical transformation. Talking about his experience, Sharat said he is 71 but has to look 45-year-old.

"I do the same thing. I don't party but I am working out every day. The moment you start looking old, you are thrown out of the film industry. This is a young people's industry. Everybody has to be young. You are old or not, doesn't matter. You have to look young. It is a crime to be an old man here," the actor concluded.

For the unversed, Sharat has been a part for many popular films from the 90s including Mr India, Agneepath, Tridev, Baabul, Ready, Bodyguard and Tamil film Vivegam among others.