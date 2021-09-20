Shershaah Actor Bijay J Anand Refuses To Get Vaccinated Despite Losing Work; Says 'My Body Is A Temple'

While celebrities have been urging everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots, Bijay J Anand who has worked in Shershaah and Broken But Beautiful 3 believes otherwise. Recently in an interaction with a leading tabloid, the actor called the vaccination drive 'one of the biggest scams' and said that he won't get vaccinated even if it means losing out on work.

Anand told Hindustan Times, "I've lost two films, which were to be shot in London. I've lost a very big web series which would be shot in Serbia. I'm supposed to be getting an award in Dubai but I can't go there. Professionally, I've seen it all. Even though I'm losing work, I won't get myself vaccinated."

Explaining the reason behind the same, he shared, "For me, my body is a temple, and I'm not putting chemical inside my body. I don't want the acting. I'm not taking the jobs, I've refused all of those."

Bijay revealed that his actress-wife Sonnali Khare has also not taken the COVID-19 vaccine yet, adding that his daughter who is all set to leave for London is disappointed that her parents can't join her.

The actor told the tabloid, "My 14-year-old daughter has got her first role in a film. She's going to London, but because both I and my wife (Sonnali Khare) aren't vaccinated, she's going there alone. We know the unit, I know everybody, so I know it's going to be okay. But we could have gone. London is my second home. It would've been nice to go there."

Anand who is also a Kundalini yoga teacher further added that his students from all around the world are complaining about him not travelling.

"My students are begging for me to attend the Holistic International Festival of Yoga in Manchester Festival and I'm the lead trainer there. But I'm unable to go because I'm not taking the vaccine. I'm losing out on so many things. For me, teaching is an opportunity for me to help people and I'm even leaving that... It'll (vaccination) happen when it has to happen, Covid isn't going to remain in our lives forever," the actor told the tabloid.