Shershaah Live Twitter Review; Here Is How Netizens Are Reacting To The Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer

shashwat_tooz @Shashwat_tooz

"@SidMalhotra @PrimeVideo @DharmaMovies bhai best movie.. still crying... Sid sir was flawless compelety justified our brave PVC captain Vikram Batra... nobody has done better than you .... movie of the century... end main wo #mannbharya @BPraak emotion se khel gye..😭."

らubhAm @Sidzzz_SubhAm

"#Shershaah YEH NAYA SIDHARTH HAI! WHAT A FILM, WHAT A PERFORMANCE MAN! THE EMOTIONS ARE REAL. YOU JUST GAIN MY ALL RESPECT AS AN ACTOR @SidMalhotra #ShershaahReview."

kushshah4 @shahkush1804

"At halfway of #Shershaah, already feel it's a winner and wished it had a theatrical release. Nevertheless loved every bit of acting of yours @SidMalhotra! This is your best and it's just the beginning. @advani_kiara in love with your role and performance. Good luck @DharmaMovies."

@HudHuddDabangg

"50 mins in and I like to say #Shershaah is the best hindi film of the year so far. @SidMalhotra loving it!!!"

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra Left No Stone Unturned In Preparing For Captain Vikram Batra's Role

Vinay Nayak (विनय)● @imvinnyk

"Sid has so far performed brilliantly, all his hard work is evident.. He is the soul of the film."

Manisha Patel @Manishapatel99

"This film has kept me hooked so far.. I haven't been able to blink my eyes.. Mesmerizing cinematography."

Neelima @IamNeelima

"Literally a proud fan writing this. I haven't seen @SidMalhotra in the movie it was the soul of Capt. Vikram Batra."

Shershaah First Movie Review Is Out!



Well, the tweets say it all. Sidharth has surely managed to woo everyone with his earnest performance in the film.