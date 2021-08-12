Shershaah Live Twitter Review; Here Is How Netizens Are Reacting To The Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer
Finally, one of the most awaited films of the year, Shershaah is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and we are here with the live audience reactions to the film. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.
The biographical war drama narrates the life story of Captain Vikram Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.
Interestingly, Shershaah is the most anticipated film of Sidharth's career. So, let's see if he has managed to woo netizens with his performance in the film...
shashwat_tooz @Shashwat_tooz
"@SidMalhotra @PrimeVideo @DharmaMovies bhai best movie.. still crying... Sid sir was flawless compelety justified our brave PVC captain Vikram Batra... nobody has done better than you .... movie of the century... end main wo #mannbharya @BPraak emotion se khel gye..😭."
らubhAm @Sidzzz_SubhAm
"#Shershaah YEH NAYA SIDHARTH HAI! WHAT A FILM, WHAT A PERFORMANCE MAN! THE EMOTIONS ARE REAL. YOU JUST GAIN MY ALL RESPECT AS AN ACTOR @SidMalhotra #ShershaahReview."
kushshah4 @shahkush1804
"At halfway of #Shershaah, already feel it's a winner and wished it had a theatrical release. Nevertheless loved every bit of acting of yours @SidMalhotra! This is your best and it's just the beginning. @advani_kiara in love with your role and performance. Good luck @DharmaMovies."
@HudHuddDabangg
"50 mins in and I like to say #Shershaah is the best hindi film of the year so far. @SidMalhotra loving it!!!"
Vinay Nayak (विनय)● @imvinnyk
"Sid has so far performed brilliantly, all his hard work is evident.. He is the soul of the film."
Manisha Patel @Manishapatel99
"This film has kept me hooked so far.. I haven't been able to blink my eyes.. Mesmerizing cinematography."
Neelima @IamNeelima
"Literally a proud fan writing this. I haven't seen @SidMalhotra in the movie it was the soul of Capt. Vikram Batra."
