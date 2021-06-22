Shilpa Shetty Opens Up About Ups And Downs Of Her Life; ‘Everything Happens For The Best’

As the controversy around actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra rests a bit, the actress shared a thoughtful message on her Instagram page. Shilpa shared a picture of herself doing yoga and captioned it as, "The one thing that I have learnt from the ups and downs of my life is that positivity has to be a choice that we make every day. This is true especially when we are at our lowest."

Speaking about having positive mindset she wrote, "A positive mindset and attitude can lead us halfway through a battle to victory. Never give in to negative thoughts or people's perceptions of yourself."

Shilpa further urged her followers to keep doing what they need to do, give it their best, and have faith in what is to unfold & themselves.

"Even if it doesn't go your way temporarily, you will see things shaping up in unexpected ways in the future; because in life... EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR THE BEST," added the Baazigar actress.

For the unversed, from the last few days, Shilpa was in the limelight when reports of her causing the breakup between Raj Kundra and his ex-wife Kavita emerged on the internet. Later, Raj clarified to media portals that he divorced his ex-wife Kavita because she cheated on him with his sister's husband.

Recently, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Raj revealed that he had caught his wife red-handed hence, he decided to divorce her.

Shilpa and Raj, on the other hand, are very happy with each other and have two children- Viaan and Samisha.