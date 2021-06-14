Shilpa Shetty's Sister-In-Law Breaks Her Silence On Being Betrayed By Raj Kundra's Ex-Wife Kavita

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra cleared the rumours around his second marriage and divorce with his first wife Kavita. It all happened when a throwback video of Raj Kundra's ex-wife Kavita accusing Shilpa Shetty Kundra of breaking Raj & Kavita's marriage went viral on social media.

Without wasting much time, Raj was quick to react to all the false rumours and quashed them by saying that it was Kavita who was responsible for his broken marriage, as she had cheated on him with his sister Reena's husband.

Now, Raj Kundra's sister Reena whose marriage was shattered too because of Kavita, told Pinkvilla, "I treated Kavita as my older sister. I loved and trusted her. She and I were very close. I never thought she could do this to me. It was heartbreaking."

For the unversed, Raj had opened up to Pinkvilla about the real reason behind his broken marriage and said, "We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister (Reena) and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She (Kavita) grew very close to my ex brother in law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips. Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it."

He further added that he gave his ex-wife the benefit of doubt, and did everything he possibly could for both sides of the family because for him, family is family- a principle he still follows today.

Recalling how he caught Kavita red-handed, Kundra revealed that one day, he got a call from his sister in India crying that she found a second phone in her husband's cupboard which had texts from a UK number, that spoke about everything from lovey dovey messages to missing the time they spent and how he is heartbroken that he couldn't be with her.

"This UK number replied saying you have moved and left me. I miss you, I want you to come back and many more graphic messages about their physical relationship which I don't want to repeat. I immediately asked my sister to share the number and I ran a tap through a close friend to find out where the number's nearest tower is, etc. I was shocked and heartbroken when he told me the phone number is connected to a tower near my house," added Kundra.

He went on to add that he became suspicious of Kavita and what happened next was nothing less than a nightmare.

He recalled, "One day when Kavita had gone out shopping I started searching for this phone which I finally found in the bathroom hidden in her panty liner box. I turned it on and it was the same phone number with multiple messages from Vansh, they were speaking and texting daily. I recall how heartbroken I was and how I cried and cried thinking about what I had done to deserve this.