Sonakshi Sinha Gives Epic Reply To Fan Asking For Bikini Photographs, Shares A Pic Of Leopard Print Two-Piece

Sonakshi Sinha recently hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. The actress known for giving befitting replies to trolls won hearts with her response to fans asking for bikini photographs.

The actress had started the session by saying, "Its my day off...chalo baatein karte hai." An Instagram user reportedly asked for Bikini Photographs from the Dabangg start and Sonakshi obliged by sharing pictures of her two-piece set with leopard prints.

Another fan asked for pictures of her feet, but she shared a blacked-out blank picture with "nope" as the caption.

Sonakshi also gave a humorous reply to a fan, when asked about weight loss. The fan said, "Kya khau jo weightloss ho jaae (what should I eat to lose some weight)", Sonakshi replied by saying, "Hawa khaiye ap! Hmmmm (Eat air)."

Amid the pandemic, Sonakshi Sinha quit Twitter after repeated attacks from trolls and cyberbullying said that she doesn't pay much heed to trolls. She also talked about it in an Instagram post and said, "How i got myself off Twitter and away from the negativity. Some people are celebrating like they won something... im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha (I am happy that you feel this way. Continue feeling like that, nobody cares)."

On the work front, Sonakshi was recently seen in Bhuj, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film was against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and received love from fans.

She will also be seen in Bulbul Tarang, directed by Shree Narayan the film is set for an OTT release. As well as Kakuda, a horror-comedy alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.