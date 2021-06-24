Sonakshi Sinha Says Painting Keeps Her Calm And Keeps Her Focus Intact!

It's known to all that last year has been tough for all. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when actress Sonakshi Sinha was asked how she looks back at last year, she said, "Can you imagine a year has already passed since then?"

"It's like a blur. Even last year, around this time, I was waiting to get back to work. When the lockdown happened again, in almost the same patch, it was literally like deja vu," added Sonakshi while speaking to TOI.

The Dabangg actress further said that we're all in the same boat, more or less, and we're all hoping when we will get to the other side, so that we won't have to take such long breaks between things, and life will be much smoother.

In the same interview, Sonakshi also spoke about her favourite hobby i.e., painting and said that she keeps going back to it.

"Last year, I painted away to glory and that has slowed down a bit. I saturated myself with it, but I keep going back to it. I have not stopped painting because it helps me calm myself and keep my focus intact," added Sonakshi.

Last month, the actress celebrated her birthday amid lockdown. Speaking about the same, Sonakshi said, "I ended up celebrating two consecutive birthdays in the lockdown. Last year, it was painful to see my close friends and my extended family wishing me on video chat and watching the proceedings on an iPad. This time, when I realised my birthday might fall during the lockdown, I decided to celebrate it with my closest friends around me."

The 34-year-old actress went on to add that her this year's birthday was special because her family and close friends were present with her. "I wanted a small, intimate celebration and I got it," concluded an elated Sonakshi.