Sonam Kapoor Calls Pay Gap In Film Industry 'Ridiculous'; Explains Why She Can Afford To Stand Up To It

Sonam Kapoor is one of the few B-town leading ladies who has never shied away from speaking her mind. In the past, the actress on several instances shared her opinion on the gender pay disparity existing in Bollywood.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, Sonam once again addressed this topic. She said that the depiction of women on screen is improving but, there's a still long way to go when it comes to an equal industry.

The actress said that the pay gap in the film industry is 'ridiculous' and that she can stand up to it. However, she added that in such cases, she does not get those roles.

"The pay gap is ridiculous. I can stand up to it, but then I don't get those roles, and I'm okay with that. I can afford to do that. I realised over the past two or three years that I have no right to judge anybody. I'm privileged, so making difficult choices isn't really f**king difficult," Mid-day quoted the Veere Di Wedding actress as saying.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Sonam wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Shome Makhija's Blind in Scotland. The actress will be essaying the role of a blind girl in the movie.

The actress told the tabloid that to prep for her role, she immersed herself in Zoom rehearsals, trained in fight sequences, and walked around the house with a blindfold on. Sonam also recalled wearing white lenses during the shoot that blocked her vision.

"It was intense. We were starting at 3 pm and shooting until 4 am. You'd wake up and have one hour of daylight," Mid-day quoted her as saying. Sonam said tha she is immensely proud of the film that lets her examine the experience of differently-abled people while playing "an empowered woman."

Sonam Kapoor-starrer Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean thriller of the same name. The film bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, revolves around an ex-police officer who loses her eyesight and becomes embroiled in a case. While shooting for the film in Scotland, the actress often gave fans a sneak-peek from the sets.