Sonu Sood & Team Save Lives Of COVID Patients At A Bengaluru Hospital After It Ran Out Of Oxygen Cylinders

Sonu Sood known as 'messiah' for his humanitarian work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has hit the headlines again for the right reason. Recently, a hospital in Bengaluru ran out of oxygen cylinders and lives of at least 20 COVID-19 patients were at stake. Sonu and his team stepped in after receiving an SOS call from a police officer and toiled the entire night to provide oxygen cylinders to the hospital.

As per a report in ANI, Hashmath Raza from Sonu Sood Charity Foundation in Karnataka received an SOS call from a police official about the requirement of oxygen cylinders at ARAK hospital in the city. The hospital had already lost two patients due to shortage of oxygen and was at the risk of losing 20-22 COVID-19 patients.

Sonu's team promptly swung into action and woke up all their contacts to them about the agency. People trooped in to help and soon, the team was able to arrange for 15 more oxygen cylinders. Further, the police also jumped in to help when one of the patient in the hospital was to be shifted and no ambulance driver was available.

Later, while speaking with ANI, the Dabangg actor said, "This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything else but just helping the hospital get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families would have lost their close ones."

He also lauded his team's efforts and added, "I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It's such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I'm extremely proud of Hashmath who was in touch with me throughout the whole time and the entire team who helped them."

Sonu had recently recovered from COVID-19. The actor has launched an initiative - "Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life" - to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and raise awareness about the inoculation drive. Ever since the country has been struck down by the pandemic, Sonu has been winning hearts with his philanthropy work.