ss-rajamouli-and-karan-johar-launch-santosh-sivan-s-mumbaikar-poster

New Year marks newer beginnings for our film industry, with ace directors SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar releasing the poster of Mumbaikar, an action thriller with the heart and emotions of Mumbai.

An elated Karan Johar said, "I am very very pleased and honoured to share with you, two gentlemen whose work I have admired and applauded in Cinema. One is Santosh Sivan, the prolific cinematographer and director whose work is tremendous, and the world has acknowledged it and continues to. The other is the brilliant artiste, the genius artiste Vijay Sethupathi Sir."

He further added, "His work has been again world-acclaimed, applauded and for everyone to see how it has been. These two formidable gentlemen are coming together to make a film, and I have the grand pleasure of actually sharing the first look. It has a formidable ensemble and I cannot wait for you to actually have a look. There is much more coming up."

After Slumdog Millionaire and Gullyboy, Mumbaikar seeks to look at the metroscape of Mumbai through the lives of interwoven characters who form its rich, albeit at times bright, and other times dark, lifescape. This, when explored through the directoral sensibilities of the lens of ace director cinematographer Santosh Sivan is sure to bring to light, the myriad hues of Mumbai.

Santosh Sivan said, "Every city has its own spirit and so does Mumbai that is synonymous with the spirit of resilience. Mumbai is a magnet. It draws aspirants from all over India, both in terms of region and religion. It is the city of dreams, the city of hope, the city of magic to many. A stranger can change your life here. And in the midst of the concrete jungle, there is a heartbeat that heals! Mumbai may be a metrop, but Mumbaikar is an emotion! Hence the title. In terms of cast, we have an intriguing and interesting mix of national talents. And that adds to the magic."

Mumbaikar, directed by Santosh Sivan and presented by Riya Shibu, stars an eclectic blend of actors from across the country like Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Sachin Khedekar, Hridhu Haroon among others.

