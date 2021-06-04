Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: Siddharth Pithani Brings Up Samuel Miranda's Name In NCB Probe: Report

Last month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Hyderabad, arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani in connection with a drugs probe related to the late actor's death. Pithani was reportedly brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a local court in Hyderabad.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Siddharth Pithani has made several new revelations to the NCB in the probe.

As per a report in Republic, Siddharth has revealed the names of the people who were close to Sushant, and those who can be summoned for interrogation by the NCB. The channel further stated that they have been informed by the sources that Siddharth has dropped Sushant's former manager Samuel Miranda's name in the probe. Mirandi had been earlier probed by the agencies last year when they were investigating Sushant's death case.

Sources informed the news channel that Siddharth also dropped Samuel Miranda's name. Samuel was Sushant's former house manager. Last year, Samuel had been summoned by the agencies investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The report also states that more people will be summoned by the investigating agency in the next few days.

A few days after Siddharth Pithani's arrest, the NCB had probed Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Neeraj and his cook Keshav. The agency had also summoned Sushant's bodyguard for the second round of questioning.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. In the last one year, the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have questioned many people in connection with this case.