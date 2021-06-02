Swara Bhasker Tells Trolls '3 Years To The Birth Of An Obsession With My Fingers' As Veere Di Wedding Turns 3

Yesterday (June 1, 2021), Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker turned three, and the latter made sure to celebrate the film on its third anniversary by taking a jibe.

Swara shared a clip of Veere Di Wedding and while taking a jibe at trolls, she wrote on Instagram, "3 YEARS (June 01) to the birth of an obsession - my nafrati chintus obsession with my fingers! Happy 3rd to the film that gave rise to an economy: the two rupees per tweet employment guarantee scheme that it seems i launched for my trolls"

She went on to add, "SO grateful to have been a part of this bomb piece of badassery that only some amazing women, and very cool elevated men could have made!"

While there's no denying that Veere Di Wedding set the box office on fire, Swara's 'masturbating' scene became the talk of the town. There were several memes made on that scene which went viral on social media.

Post the release of the film, Swara had reacted to being trolled on social media and said that she had expected to be trolled for her scene, as there is an inherent shock value to it.

Swara had further said that there are many people in our society who slut shame, and she is quite open about such topics or her opinion on political issues, but she truly believes that the film is much more than the masturbation scene.

Cut to present, Swara's latest Instagram post received mixed reaction from her followers. While some lauded the actress for shushing her trolls, others mocked her.