Tahir Raj Bhasin Feels Rewarded After Chhichhore Wins National Film Award: It Will Always Be Special To Me

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's 2019 release Chhichhore was honoured as the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards today on March 22, 2021. Tahir Raj Bhasin who also starred in the Nitish Tiwari directorial said the film will always be special to him.

Tahir who played a pivotal role in the film said, "I feel incredibly grateful to have played the part of Derek and been a part of Chhichhore. It will always be a special film to me. Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala captained this ship, and it was an ace team to have been on."

Talking about Chhichhore Tahir added in the statement that the film was not about winning, "The film was about never allowing society to decide if you are a winner or a loser but fighting the very notions of these labels and finding your own happiness. I feel so rewarded that we've been recognised by the country's highest award for the film."

"This definitely makes all the work that went into creating it, worth it, and the film even more special to all of us. As we celebrate our big win, today will also be a day of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told," Tahir concluded.

Chhichhore follows Anirudh (Sushant Singh Rajput), a middle-aged man, who is forced to take a trip down memory lane after a tragic incident. reminisce his college days along with his friends, who were labelled as losers. Apart from gaining commercial success at the box office, the film also garnered rave reviews from the critics for the storyline and performances.

The 2019 release also starred Varun Sharma, Navin Polishshetty, Tusshar Pandey and others in pivotal roles.

