Looop Lapeta Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Sprints Her Way To Give You Some Loop Worthy Moments

Story

Savi aka Savina (Taapsee Pannu)'s career as an athlete is cut short after she suffers an injury on the running track. Dejected, she tries to end her life only to bump into a gambling addict Satya (Tahir Raj Bhasin). Sparks flow between the two and they enter into a relationship. In Savi's words, 'duniya se maar khaane ki aadat ban gayi thhi, isliye hum dono ne ek doosre ko apna painkiller bana diya.'

Until one fine day, Savi is forced to hit the road again after her Satya misplaces a bag containing Rs 50 Lakh which belongs to his mobster boss Victor (Dibyendu Bhattacharya). Fearing the consequences that Satya might have to face for his mistake, Savi has no other choice but to put on her running shoes and race against time to save her boyfriend's life.

But there's a twist! Our marathon sprinter has got three strikes to set things right. Will she and Satya get out of this crisis?

Direction

Taapsee Pannu-Tahir Raj Bhasin's Looop Lapeta rises above the mundane storytelling with its zany characters and novel execution when it comes to Bollywood flicks. Director Akash Bhatia along with his co-writers Vinay Chhawal, Ketan Pedgaonkar and Arnav Vepa Nanduri makes sure to throw in enough doses of quirkiness to keep you invested in their film which spreads across 2 hours and 11 minutes.

It's fun to watch how a small change creates a ripple effect in our protagonist's life every time she goes on a sprint. On the flipside, the writing gets a tad repetitive in a few places which doesn't work in favour of the film. A tighter grip on that would have made us relish this film with even more gusto.

Performances

Taapsee Pannu is an out and out show stealer in this fast-paced thriller with a time loop. As Savi, the actress is impressive not just on the running track but also when it comes to expressing free-spiritedness on screen. Giving her able company is Tahir Raj Bhasin who is enjoyable to watch as her dim-witted boyfriend. He too gets his moments to shine in this eccentric marathon.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Satya's mobster boss Victor is top-notch and so is KC Shankar as Savi's father. Raghav Raj Kakker and Manik Papneja give you many reasons with their respective characters to go ha-ha over their clumsy plan of looting their father's jewellery shop. Sameer Kevin Roy makes a mark as the lovelorn taxi driver. Shreya Dhanwanthary is effective in her small cameo.

Technical Aspects

Right from the Goblin green walls to the arresting landscape of Goa, Yash Khanna makes generous use of split screens, animation and bright color palettes to set an anomalous mood which strikes the right chord.

Music

The Looop Lapeta title track blends aptly into the narrative of the film. 'Bekaraar' and 'Tera Mera' arrive with breezy vibes and make for a good listen. Director Akash Bhatia makes sure that the songs don't hinder the pace of his storytelling.

Verdict

At one point in the film, Savi quips, "Satya hamesha se kehta thha, life badal jaati hai Savi. All it takes is a day. And I never believed him. And now after all this, I still don't kyunki ek dinn nahi bas ek moment lagta hai life badalne mein."

While Taapsee Pannu's Looop Lapeta doesn't offer you any life-defining moments, it does make sure that you laugh your way to the finishing line.