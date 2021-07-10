Tanishaa Mukerji On Comparisons With Kajol: Everybody Expected Me To Look Like Her, Act Like Her & Beat Her

Veteran actress Tanuja's younger daughter Tanishaa Mukerji recently recalled the time when she was constantly compared to her elder sibling and actress Kajol while speaking with a leading tabloid. The Tango Charlie actress reflected back upon her early days in the film industry and said that people expected her to compete with Kajol who was already an established star.

Tanishaa said that initially everybody wanted her to look and act like her sister and recalled how her mother Tanuja would instill confidence in her with her inspiring words.

"There have been points in life in the beginning of my career when everybody looked at me and expected me to look like Kajol, act like Kajol and beat Kajol. I was like, 'I can't be her. She's got green eyes, much taller than me, curly hair and she's nothing like me.' I am sure she must have also had it when mom (Tanuja) was concerned. We've dealt with that and luckily for us, we have a great mother, who has this amazing confidence. She would tell us, 'you need to shine, you are a person and you need to be yourself'," ETimes quoted her as saying.

Tanishaa said that initially when she was younger, the comparisons between her and her family bothered her, but now she feels sad for those people.

"It might sound a bit egotistical on my part but I don't compute it in my brain. No two people in this world can be compared. Not a single soul can be compared to another soul. We all have our own individualities. The moment you start cherishing, comparisons go out of the window," she told the tabloid.

Tanishaa also opened up on her insecurities and said, "We all have been through such moments in life. Insecurities walk hand in hand with your life. If you are not insecure you won't try to achieve more than what you have in life. There are certain points in life when you feel insecure and then you move on from those emotions thinking life is too short. I have definitely felt such insecurities."

Workwise, Tanishaa will next be in the horror drama Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which marks the Bollywood debut of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari.