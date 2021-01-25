Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding: The Newlyweds Pose For Pictures With Guests

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in a private ceremony at The Mansion resort in Alibaug. The wedding was an intimate affair with limited guests, mandatory COVID-19 tests and a 'no-phone' policy. Post the nuptials, Varun took to his Instagram page to share two pictures from his wedding and captioned them as, "Life long love just became official ❤️."

Reportedly, the bride and the groom donned outfits which were designed by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, we came across some inside pictures from Varun-Natasha's hush-hush wedding doing the rounds on the internet. Have a look.

Meet The Bride And The Groom The newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal strike a pose with the guests at their wedding. Varun's uncle Anil Dhawan is also a part of this picture. Team Dulha Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and filmmakers Karan Johar and Kunal Kohli, were a few Bollywood celebrities who attended Varun-Natasha's shaadi. Happy Faces Here's another click from the wedding in which the newlyweds are all smiles while posing for a picture with Varun's team. Varun Dhawan With Manish Malhotra While 'dulha' Varun Dhawan looked dapper in his ivory wedding sherwani, KJo also painted a handsome picture in his black ethnic outfit. That Radiant Glow On Natasha's Face Varun's dulhaniya Natasha takes a breather amid the wedding rituals. We must say that she looked beautiful in her silver and pastel lehenga.

If reports are to be believed, Varun and Natasha are planning to host a grand wedding reception on for their industry pals on February 2 at JW Mariott in Mumbai.

