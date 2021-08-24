Varun Dhawan On His Low Key Wedding With Natasha Dalal: I Am Someone Who Didn't Want To Do Something Big

Varun Dhawan got hitched to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug in January this year. Unlike most star-studded weddings, the Badlapur actor decided to keep his nuptials low key which was attended by only close friends and family members.

In his latest interview with Hindustan Times, Varun has opened up about his big day and said that it was a conscious decision to keep his wedding a low key affair.

The actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid, "We had to be responsible during this period and follow rules. I'm someone who didn't want to do something big, you've to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that's why it was low key."

Varun further explained that the scale at which his wedding festivities took place, has also got to do with the kind of people they are. He said that he prefers to keep his personal life low key.

"That's the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I'd rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn't from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn't the time for that. We'll need to come back on our feet as a country. We need schools and other things to start opening, and then I think everything can follow that," the daily quoted the actor as saying.

Further, Varun revealed that it was his mother Karuna along with Natasha and her parents who did all the wedding preparations and added, "I can't take the credit for anything. I just told them I'll keep a count of people coming there. Nobody should have broken any rules. I was really worried because I had lost my maasi to COVID-19 last year, then I had COVID-19 myself."

On being asked how life has changed for him post marriage and if he finds it tough to juggle between his personal and professional life, the actor said, "It's fine, and it's exactly the same. I'm not having any issues right now because I've too much time like most people do."

Speaking about his marital life, Varun revealed that currently he and Natasha are staying alone with their puppy Joey. He was quoted as saying, "It's fun to have friends over. We're not that couple who really parties or something like that. We just have gatherings of few close friends, it's difficult right now."

With regards to work, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Amar Kaushik's Bhediya.