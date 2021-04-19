Varun Dhawan Pens Sweet Note For Kriti Sanon As She Wraps Up Bhediya

Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to share a sweet message for his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon as she wrapped up her schedule for the movie. Varun shared some delightful pictures with Kriti from the sets of the movie. He also shared a lovely message for her along with the same.

Talking about the same, Varun shared a picture wherein he can be seen carrying Kriti on his back while in another picture the duo can be seen posing together in the middle of the road. Varun looks dapper in a grey tee and blue ripped jeans that he has paired up with a dark blue jacket while flaunting his bearded look. On the other hand, Kriti looks pretty in a pink full-sleeved sweater top that she has paired up with blue jeans. Take a look at the post shared by the Coolie No 1 actor.

Varun captioned the same stating "Kya lagti hain hai Raaba" (How beautiful does she look Oh God.) The actor added that he had fun shooting with Kriti for Bhediya. Varun also mentioned that now he will also have to say goodbye to the town of Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh wherein they had been shooting for the movie. He ended the caption by saying that he will miss both Kriti and Ziro.

Kriti also shared the same pictures on her social media handle. The Housefull 4 actor also shared an equally heartfelt message for Varun. Kriti mentioned how she and Varun have come a long way when it comes to their friendship with each other as they first worked in the film Dilwale and will now be seen in Bhediya. The Raabta actor stated that she will miss Varun and the captain of their pack, their director Amar Kaushik.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The movie will mark the comeback of Neetu on the big screen after a long sabbatical. Kriti on the other hand will be seen in the movie Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.