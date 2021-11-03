Varun Dhawan Reveals He Is Prepping For Diwali Sweets At The Gym

Varun Dhawan, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of his Diwali preparations on his Instagram profile. The actor didn't reveal his attire for the festival or plans with Natasha Dalal but shared that he is working out to be able to eat Diwali food and sweets.

Varun shared a video from the gym on his Instagram story, showing off his abs as he pulled his tee-shirt up. He revealed that the chiselled abs are the result of the animal flow workout, he is using as he preps for Diwali. He captioned the post as, "Before eating Diwali sweets."

His fitness trainer took to the comments section and said, "You look same after eating also because you know how to burn it.."

Notably, Varun Dhawan has been celebrating the festive season with his friends and family. He recently shared a picture with his wife Natasha on the occasion of the couple's first Karwa Chauth, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Moon, please. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone."

The duo tied the knot in January in a traditional ceremony among friends and family, the intimate wedding took place at Alibaug's The Mansion House. The wedding was attended by Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan, and designer Manish Malhotra among others.

The actor had confirmed dating Natasha on the sixth season of Koffee With Karan. He had said, "I am dating her and we are a couple...I plan to marry her."

On the work front, Varun will be seen in, Varun Dhawan will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Bhediya, directed by Amar Kasuhik. He will also be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor.