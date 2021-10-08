Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why He Kept His Wedding With Shwetambari Soni Under Wraps

Earlier this week, it was reported that filmmaker Vikram Bhatt had secretly tied the knot with art connoisseur Shwetambari Soni amid the lockdown in September last year. Later, his mentor Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Krishna Bhatt confirmed this news while speaking with a leading tabloid.

In an interview with ETimes, Vikram Bhatt opened up on his love story with Shwetambari and why he kept his wedding a secret affair. The Raaz director revealed that he met Shwetambari through a common friend and eventually ended up dating her.

Bhatt told the tabloid, "Shweta and I met through a common friend. She is an art curator and has an art gallery of her own. There was supposed to be an exhibition where I was asked to write some poetry and she was there. A common friend introduced us; one thing led to another and we found ourselves in a relationship."

On being asked who proposed first, the filmmaker revealed, "It is as romantic as it was when one is younger. We first drifted into a companionship; words were not necessary. I seriously don't remember who said 'I love you' first. It felt more like something that had happened together."

Bhatt further told the tabloid that he didn't ask his daughter Krishna before tying the knot as he believes that she is old enough to understand relationships and knows that her father has a private life which is his.

Speaking about what he likes the most about his wife, Vikram said, "Shweta is someone I can lean on. Being the only child of my parents, I find it hard to make friends. She is my best friend; someone who is dependable."

He also shared why he chose to keep the news of his wedding private and said, "Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) knew it; he is my boss and a boss knows everything. I had told a few friends and I hadn't told a few friends. I didn't feel the need to announce it. At my age, you marry not for social confirmation but personal gratification."

On being asked what changed his perspective towards marriage as he had been vocal about his aversion to this institution in the past, Bhatt said, "I was never averse per se. Shweta and I would have been the same with each other if we hadn't married, but certain things need legality, so let's just say that she and I went and got a relationship certificate."

Workwise, Vikram Bhatt had last helmed Hina Khan-starrer Hacked.