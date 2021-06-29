Vikrant Massey Reveals He Was Removed From Two Films Before The Shoot, Says He Got To Know Through Media

Actor Vikrant Massey recently made a shocking revelation that he was ousted from two films right before the shooting began. Not only this, the actor went on to say that he got to know the same from the media reports and was not even informed about the same. The actor also added that he had started preparing for the movies too, not knowing that he has been removed from these films overnight.

The Ginny Weds Sunny actor spoke to RJ Siddharth Kannan about the same wherein he said that he had started prepping for these movies, started taking workshops, makers were also pampering him and he was soon all set to begin the shoot for the same. However, Vikrant Massey added that when he returned from another outdoor shoot, he found out that he was no longer part of these movies. The actor revealed that this happened with him a couple of times but that it is a part of the job.

Vikrant Massey further added that he was not even communicated the news of him being ousted from these movies. The Broken But Beautiful actor went on to say that he got to know about the same through media reports. The actor added that he suddenly picks up the newspaper and saw another actor being roped in for the same part.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is all set to star in the film Haseen Dillruba. He will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane in the same. The movie has been directed by Vinil Mathew and has been produced by Aanand L Rai. It will soon be releasing on Netflix on July 2, 2021.

In a recent interview, Taapsee Pannu had revealed that her co-stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane were scared to shoot intimate scenes with her for Haseen Dillruba. They were also asked if they seek permission from their real-life partners before they shoot such scenes. On this, Vikrant had said that sometimes' his partner (Sheetal Thakur) might read the script and be aware that such scenes exist, but he doesn't actively inform her about this in advance.

Apart from this, Vikrant Massey will also be seen in the movie 14 Phere. He will be seen alongside Kriti Kharbanda in the same and the movie will be helmed by Devanshu Singh. The actor will also be seen in the movie Mumbaikar alongside South sensation Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala and Ranvir Shorey.