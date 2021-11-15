when-shah-rukh-khan-and-rani-mukerji-were-scolded-by-yash-johar-on-veer-zaara-sets

Actress Rani Mukerji is quite exhilarated about her forthcoming release Bunty Aur Babli 2 and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote it on every possible platform. Recently, she made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and reminisced about Veer-Zaara days, wherein she had to evoke feelings for Shah Rukh Khan as a daughter.

Rani said, "Ab main Shah Rukh ke saath scene karoon toh mujhe unki aankhon mein dekh ke romance karna hai. Ab woh nahi kar sakte kyunki mujhe pita wali feeling laani hai, unko beti wali feeling laani hai, aur woh ho hi nahi rahi hai humse (If I do a scene with Shah Rukh, I want to look into his eyes and romance him. That's not possible because we have to evoke a father-daughter feeling and we both could not do that)."

Rani further added that she and Shah Rukh could not stop laughing over their scenes and that didn't go down well with their director Yash Johar and he ended up scolding them on the sets of Veer-Zaara.

"Hum dono se nahi ho rahi hai. Aur hum hase jaa rahe hai. Finally, Yash uncle ne itna daanta hume, hum dono itne ghabra gaye ki humne bola, 'Nahi nahi, abhi hume theek se karni padegi.' But woh time pe itna mushkil hua tha (We both could not do it. We kept laughing. Finally, Yash uncle scolded us so much that we got nervous and vowed to do it properly. But at that time, it was very difficult)," she added.

Coming back to Bunty Aur Babli 2, which also casts Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres on November 19, 2021.