Yami Gautam Offers Her Prayers At Dakshineswar & Kali Bari Temple Amid LOST Shooting

Touted as a girl with a Midas touch, Yami Gautam is currently shooting for LOST in Kolkata. The actress will essay a crime reporter in the investigative drama. While she has a packed schedule for the film, the star took out time to offer her prayers at the holy temples of the city.

Yami Gautam Oozes Magic In These New Pictures Photos

Yami, who has back-to-back releases this year, visited Dakshineswar Mandir and Kali Bari Mandir in Kolkata to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

A source revealed, "Yami has a firm belief in 'Shakti Peeth ' & visiting temples, and always makes sure to offer her prayers despite her busy calendar. The actress made it a point to visit both temples early in the morning because she didn't want to cause any inconvenience to the locals and her team's shooting schedule."

LOST is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, and with Yami in the lead, the film will talk about Media integrity.

Yami Gautam Slams Media For Not Mentioning Names Of Female Actors In Reviews: It's High Time

Meanwhile, the versatile actress has as many as eight releases lined up, including Dasvi, A Thursday and Bhoot Police.