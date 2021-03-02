Yami Gautam Recalls A Hit-And-Run Accident That Left Her With A Permanent Injury

Yami Gautam amid the lockdown in 2020, indulged in practising yoga which she had struggled with in the past. The actress in an Instagram post had revealed that she had a tough time with the fitness form due to a permanent injury. Now, during an interview, she revealed more details about the hit and run accident that caused it.

Yami was left with a permanent neck injury after an accident, which she rarely talks about. Recalling the accident she told the Bombay Times that it happened when she was heading to the university in Chandigarh. "I was on the highway riding my two-wheeler when the car ahead gave the wrong signal. The driver signalled that she would be going right, but instead, turned left and knocked me down. The car sped away without stopping. It was very quick and too sudden to register what had happened. I am thankful that I was wearing my helmet. I was unable to move and could have been run over by another passing vehicle. However, a man pulled over and helped me get back on my feet."

Yami also revealed that in college, her classmates used to make fun of her helmet, but she felt lucky to have been wearing it that morning as it saved her life.

About the injury, she revealed that she didn't suffer any external injuries as the accident took place during winter and she was wearing many layers due to the weather. But the accident left her with an internal injury. "The doctors told me it was a fracture in the neck. At that point, I realised how serious the injury was, especially when they told me that I would never be able to work out in my life. Back then, I wanted to be an IAS officer," she said.

Yami revealed that as an actress she always has to be careful that the injury does not resurface and added, "I obviously want to be professional, be on my toes and be able to do all kinds of activities, so through the years, I have been taking precautions to avoid a relapse."

Yami added that she began practising Yoga during lockdown to help heal the injury from within for longer relief. "With yoga, I am indeed getting better," she added.

