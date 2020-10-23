Yami Gautam Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Dengue Before Kick-Starting Ginny Weds Sunny Shoot

Yami Gautam On Why Ginny Weds Sunny Was One Of Her Toughest Film

Yami was quoted as saying by Mid-day, "I even put out a post saying this has been one of my toughest films since how pathetic I was from within. You know you're not well and you know the energy it takes to put in a film, a scene or a song or anything. To be able to sit down for your make-up and hair, you also need strength. We also had to travel a lot for this film. We shot in Delhi, Mussoorie, Karnal, and then I was also shooting for Bala."

When Yami Fainted On The Sets Of Ginny Weds Sunny

Recalling the incident, the actress, "There's a song and while filming that, I fainted after five or six takes as we were shooting in extreme heat. In dengue, what happens is that your skin gets peeled off completely. My skin was completely worn out and I had no idea what to do. And I also used to feel bad since the team and their hard work is involved. But everyone was so nice and supportive. Even the LOL song, we shot that in one day."

Yami Gautam Talks About How Her Team Supported Her During Her Road To Recovery

Speaking about the challenges she faced while filming Ginny Weds Sunny, Yami recalled, "There's no medicine for dengue. And post the film, I barely got any time to recover. But I just got up as I knew people were waiting, there were dates involved. For food, I remember I used to eat just Khichdi. Both my meals used to be just khichdi."

Yami also spoke about how her team supported her during that tough phase, and added, "I realised I need some heavy carbs as I won't be able to survive and sustain night shoots. So my team said, 'You know, forget it. Your strength is more important so it's fine if your weight goes here and there. Please eat, please eat properly. We'll feed you anything that it takes to make you happy and energetic."