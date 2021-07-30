Yami Gautam Says Her Impromptu Wedding Happened Because Of Her Nani; Find Out Why

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar left everyone surprised when they took to their respective social media handles to announce that they have got hitched. Instead of a star-studded wedding, the couple chose to exchange nuptials in a private ceremony at Yami's hometown Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Recently in a chat with a leading entertainment portal, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress opened up on her impromptu wedding. She revealed that initially, she and Aditya had just planned to get engaged. However, her grandmother insisted that they get married directly as she felt that engagements are not a part of Indian culture. The Bala star said that her wedding wasn't a planned one, it happened in the most beautiful way.

Yami told Film Companion, "We didn't plan it, and it happened in the most beautiful way. This is actually what I wanted, this is who we are. And I'm glad it resonated with so many people... We started interacting during the promotions of Uri. And that is when we started wooing each other, and our friendship started. It's been over two years, and we were like 'let's get married', and our families were equally happy, probably even more happy."

"We were just supposed to get engaged, and then were going to let time take its due course, but my 'nani' was like 'listen, this engagement and all is not a part of our culture, so how about getting married?' And then Aditya asked me, 'Are you ready? Shall we?' I don't know what it means, honestly. I'm still not able to absorb the feeling of being married. I feel the same, maybe happier," the actress spilled the beans.

Earlier in an interview, Yami had spoken at length about her love story with Aditya Dhar and said that it wasn't love at first sight for her, but friendship which bloomed into a bond that she will cherish forever.

Speaking about work, Yami Gautam will next be seen in Behzad Khambata's direct-to-digital thriller A Thursday, Abhishek Bachchan's social comedy Dasvi and Aniruddha Roy Choudhary's investigative thriller Lost.