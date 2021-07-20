Yami Gautam Reveals Why She Kept Her Relationship With Aditya Dhar Under Wraps Before Marriage

Yami Gautam took her fans by surprise when she announced her wedding with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar on June 4 this year. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Yami's hometown Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. In her first interview post wedding with a leading publication, the Bala star has opened up on her love story with Aditya.

The actress shared that it wasn't love at first sight for her, but friendship which bloomed into a bond that she will cherish forever.

Elaborating on how she fell in love with Aditya, Yami told Hindustan Times, "I'd say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That's when we started talking. I wouldn't call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship."

On being asked how she managed to keep her relationship under wraps despite the constant limelight on her because of her celebrity status, the actress said that she and Aditya are very private as individuals and are not fond of going out for outings and all those things.

"I'm so glad the journalists are surprised for the right reasons. I received messages from so many journalists that 'We just don't believe that' and 'How could you have this?'. I think we were very lucky. I'll just put it to that. Both of us are very private as individuals. We're not someone who likes to go out for outings and all those things," the leading daily quoted Yami as saying.

The actress refrained from revealing the names of people from the industry who were aware of her relationship with Aditya saying, "Let's just say that I have a lot of respect for certain friends, very few of our common friends, who respected our privacy. It meant a lot to us. It's always nice to share this with people and the media, but when you both are comfortable. There shouldn't be any kind of pressure or any kind of precedent for anyone that 'Oh, that is how so and so carries themselves. So that's how it has to be'. You've to decide for yourself, what works for you and what makes you happy. And this is what makes us happy."

Yami also spoke about when she felt Aditya was the one for her and shared, "You just know it in your gut. It's not something that you can really describe. You just know it. When you start understanding the person's value system, and what family he belongs to. You don't have to have similarities or share common things in your interests, but have similarities in your value system and in your ethics. And we share that a lot." The actress said that she has a lot of respect for her husband as a professional and a person.

She continued, "In fact, right before the wedding, a lot of people, including my friends, were like, 'How are you sounding so calm? Where's the anxiety? Where's the stress? Where's the nervousness in the voice? What happened?' For me, I was just so happy and at ease because I was very sure of what we were doing. I am lucky to have found another family in Aditya's parents and his family."

Yami further added that she doesn't believe in the fact that one completes the other adding, "I am who I am. And he is who he is. We share who we are with each other." The actress said that it's about small simple things without making life complicated.

With respect to work, Yami Gautam will next be seen in Behzad Khambata's direct-to-digital thriller A Thursday, Abhishek Bachchan's social comedy Dasvi and Aniruddha Roy Choudhary's investigative thriller Lost.