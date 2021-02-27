Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi To Play An Assassin; Here's How He Is Prepping For His Role In The Film

Ravi Udyawar who made his directorial debut with Sridevi-starrer Mom, recently announced a new film titled Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in leading roles. The makers also dropped a slick teaser wherein the lead pair was seen going all guns blazing and even sharing a romantic moment.

Siddhant has already started prepping for this action-thriller, and if reports are to be believed, the young star will be seen essaying the role of an assassin in Yudhra. The Gully Boy actor recently took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of how he is prepping for his role.

In the short video snippet, Siddhant was seen learning Bo (staff) spinning. For those unversed, bo spin is used for martial arts demonstrations, sparring, self-defence, etc. Further, the actor's chiselled body in the video also sent the internet into a meltdown.

A Koimoi report quoted a source as saying, "Siddhant Chaturvedi is seen training seriously every day for 4 hours for his role prep in Yudhra. He is practising this special ninja technique with the ninja sticks called 'Bōjutsu' for the role as an assassin in the film."

Besides Yudhra, Siddhant will also be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He is also a part of Ishaan Khatter-Katrina Kaif's horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Meanwhile, Siddhant's upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari is scheduled to release in theatres on April 23, 2021.

On the other hand, Yudhra's leading lady Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master, will be sharing screen space with Tamil star Dhanush in D43.

