Zoya Afroz Gets Crowned Miss India International 2021, Says 'So Grateful For This Opportunity'

Actress and Femina Miss India 2013 2nd runner-up Zoya Afroz has been crowned Miss India International 21 in an event that was organised by the Glamanand Supermodel India. Zoya will now represent India at Miss International 2021. The actress also shared a picture of her crowning moment on her social media handle.

Zoya Afroz can be seen looking stunning in her shimmery thigh-slit grey gown as she gets crowned. The Xpose actress captioned the post stating, "Proud to announce - I will be representing INDIA at the 60th Miss International. @missinternationalofficial. So grateful for this opportunity to live my dream. Thank you @glamanandsupermodelindia." Take a look at the same.

Zoya Afroz actively promotes girl child education and financial independence. According to a news report in The Hita Vada, Zoya wishes that women become aware of their right to various opportunities. The event was held on August 21 at Gurugram.

Apart from Zoya Afroz, the other competitors from the different parts of the country included Archana Ravi, Aishwarya Dikshit, Naina Vijay Sharma, Tanya Sinha, Sejal Renake, Himani Gaikwad, Megha Shetty, Megha Julka, Deeksha Narang, Shivani Tak, Saachi Gurav, Asmita Chakraborty, Tanu Shree, Shweta Shinde, Hannah Tamalapakula, Susang Sherpa, Disha Shamwani, Isha Vaidya, Annu Bhati, Arushi Singh, Divija Gambhir, Shalini Rana and Anisha Sharmathe. Talking about Zoya's film career, she was seen as a child actress in movies like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kuch Naa Kaho and Mann. Later on, she was seen in movies like Sweetiee Weds NRI, Kabaad: The Coin and Sadi Gali Aya Karo.

Apart from Zoya Afroz, 21-year-old Divija Gambhir was crowned as Miss India Multinational. The model has her own community that helps stray dogs. Tanya Sinha from Jharkand was crowned as Miss Globe India and will now represent India at Miss Globe International. The judges of the event included TMM Magazine Editor-In-Cheif Kartikya Arora, Businessman Yash Raj Tongia, Miss India International 2019 Simrithi Bathija, Miss India Multinational 2019 Tanvi Malhara, Dr Amit Karkhanis, Rekha Vohra and Dr Varun Katyal.