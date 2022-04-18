Anil Kapoor Isn't Surprised About South Films Doing Well At Box Office; 'They Have Always Been An Inspiration'

Post Baahubali franchise bringing back the trend of pan-India films, the massive success of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 at the box office has kickstarted a discussion on social media whether the South Film Industry would soon give Bollywood a run for their money.

At the trailer launch of the upcoming Netflix film Thar, Anil Kapoor was asked to share his opinion about the same. Reacting to a question posed by a journalist, the Dil Dhadakne Do star said that the South Film Industry has always made good films and people have always appreciated them.

Anil said, "The South Film Industry has always made good films. People have always appreciated them; be it Ram Aur Shyam or Ek Duje Ke Liye. They have made brilliant movies and they will continue to do so. They have always been a kind of an inspiration. I started my career from the South. My first film as a leading man was a Telugu film (Vamsa Vruksham) from where I learnt professionalism, dedication and discipline. I got an opportunity to work with Bapu. After that, I did a Kannada movie which was Mani Ratnam's first film (Pallavi Anu Pallavi) Then, I did many action films like Rakhwala, Insaaf Ki Awaaz. I did two films with Satishji which were adaptations of south films (Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehta Hai and Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai). Both were super hits."

"So, the South Film Industry has always given us good stories and films. The trend of South films doing well was, is and will always be there. I always look forward to great directors with a great vision. I have always admired them. So, I don't get surprised when South films do well now," Kapoor told the reporters.

Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thar which co-stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The revenge noir thriller is slated to release on Netflix on May 6.