Anil Kapoor On Being A Grandfather: I Have Enjoyed Every Phase Of My Life

Not so long ago, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy via her Instagram page, and sent her fans into tizzy. Needless to say, her family and friends are excited to hold her baby in their arms. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Anil Kapoor who is going to be a grandfather, was asked how he is going to balance so many roles in his life, he said that he has enjoyed every phase of his life.

He told ETimes, "I have enjoyed every phase of my life and I've always gone on the front foot. When I went to get married, everybody said, 'don't get married, it's too early for you to get married', but I got married."

He further said, "When I had children, everybody was, 'you know, it's too early to have children' but I had my children. The children grew up with me and became my friends. And I knew I had to do what I did because the film career is just part of me, it's not my whole life. There are so many other things that matter - your fitness, your health, your family life, your respectability."

With respect to work, Anil was last seen in Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo, which is currently running in the theatres. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

In the same interview, Anil also opened up about being recognised as an artiste both nationally and internationally. He said no matter where he goes, when people recognise him as an actor, he feels elated.

"No matter where I go, where it is from, from the highest strata to the intellectuals to the people who can't speak the language and who are the poorest of the poor, when they all give me love and affection, it makes me happy," said Kapoor.