Anushka Sharma Shares A Heartwarming Wish To Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas For Embracing Parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy recently and the couple has been flooded with congratulatory wishes from their fans and loved ones. On this occasion, actress Anushka Sharma also took to her social media handle to wish the two for embracing parenthood. The actress left a heartwarming message for the new parents.

Talking about the same, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to write, "Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one" along with some red heart emojis. Take a look at the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress' post that was shared by a netizen on Twitter.

Anushka’s story for priyanka and nick 🥺💗💗 pic.twitter.com/XijYgsmF2l — n🌸 (@inlostworlld) January 26, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their child on January 21, 2022. Their joint statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." A news report in People stated that the couple is extremely excited to take on the duties of parenting and that they wanted a child for quite some time now. The publication had earlier quoted a source that had stated that Priyanka and Nick had renovated their new home in Los Angeles to make it more welcoming for their baby. According to a news report in Daily Mail, the couple had welcomed their baby 12 weeks prior to the given due date.

Anushka Sharma Reacts To Vamika's Pictures Taking Internet By Storm; 'We Were Caught Off Guard'

Priyanka Chopra Is NOT Leaving Jee Le Zaraa Post Embracing Motherhood: Report

Meanwhile, talking about Anushka Sharma, the actress became a mother last year on January 11, 2021, to her daughter Vamika. She and her husband Virat Kohli celebrated their little munchkin's 1st birthday this month. Anushka and Virat had made a collective decision as a couple to not reveal their daughter's face to the public and had requested the media and the fan clubs to not share Vamika's pictures. However, in the recent match of Virat's, the camera captured the child's pictures in her mother's lap. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress then shared a statement that read, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank You."