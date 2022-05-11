Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 10 Years In Bollywood With Ishaqzaade BTS Photos; 'It Has Been One Hell Of A Ride'

Arjun Kapoor made an impressive debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade in 2012. The romantic drama revolves around two rebellious individuals who belong to two rival political families but end up falling in love with each other. Upon its release, the film was lauded by the critics and was a commercial success at the box office.

As the film clocked 10 years today and also marked Arjun completing a decade in showbiz, the actor took to his Instagram page to pen a heartfelt note. Sharing a few BTS pictures from the sets of his debut film, the Half Girlfriend actor wrote that Ishaqzaade turbo-charged his dream of becoming a Hindi film hero. He also expressed his gratitude towards his co-star Parineeti Chopra and the film's team.

Arjun wrote, "10 years of living and breathing Hindi cinema every second of my life. Truly indebted to Adi sir, @yrf and my director #HabibFaisal for giving me #Ishaqzaade - a movie that turbo-charged my dream to be a Hindi film hero! A big thank you to @parineetichopra for being the most amazing first co-star one could ever get. Last but not the least, also thankful to @shanoosharmarahihai for finding and helping me audition for Yash Raj Films."

He continued, "Many memories, huge nostalgia and overwhelming love - this film just keeps on giving. Thank you everyone for making an under-confident kid believe in himself! As an artiste, I'm proud to say that I am a #WorkInProgress, with each film being a learning opportunity to get better at my craft. Really fortunate to have got producers and directors who have punted on me time and time again. It has been one hell of a ride. Many ups, many downs. Counting my blessings along the way."

"Here's to a decade of trying my best to entertain you all, with the promise of trying even harder in the future. Thank you everyone for the love, the smiles, the tears, the support and the kindness. Love you," the actor signed off his post.

Have a look.

Arjun's post received a lot of love from his friends and colleagues from the industry. Parineeti Chopra commented, "Celebrating a decade of not being polite to each other. 😁" Tiger Shroff wrote, "Congrats bro❤️👏🔥."

Workwise, Arjun Kapoor has some interesting projects like Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer lined up.