Boney Kapoor Discloses Some Offscreen Stories Of Mr. India: Not A Single Shot Was Done During Post-Production

One of the most memorable films of Boney Kapoor's career has to be Mr. India. The film was a massive hit and went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 1987. The movie not only entertained the adults but became a children's favourite as well. Songs from the film like 'Hawa Hawai' and 'Kaante Nahi Kat Te' were chartbusters and the stars Anil Kapoor and Sridevi were applauded for their performances. Amrish Puri gained special recognition for his character Mogambo and his iconic dialogue, "Mogambo Khush Hua" is fondly remembered even today by the old and young generations alike.

However, the most admirable aspect of the film has to be its special effects. As per the story, the protagonist gets a device that he can use to become invisible. The animation and VFX of the film can rightly be considered ahead of their time and are arguably one of the main contributors to the film's success. Recently, Boney Kapoor revealed how the effects were added to the movie and the struggles it took to create the cinematic experience.

Boney recently went to The Kapil Sharma Show with his daughter Jahnvi Kapoor to promote their film Mili. During a conversation with Kapil, the producer revealed how the effects were created. He said, "Mr. India is one such movie where not a single shot was produced during post-production. Everything that you watch in the film was shot on camera. We had a wonderful team headed by Anup Patil who had great expertise and did major research and development. For instance, if you remember the Hanuman sequence, it was shot manually on camera as it is because I was not a fan of post-production special effects those days, so I planned to avoid it as much as possible. It took us 380 days to shoot the film with the song 'Kate Nahi Kat Te' itself taking 21 days to shoot."

Boney further explained about the song and told Kapil that initially, only Sridevi was set to star in the song. However, after the recording, Anil wished to be a part of it. "So we made last-minute changes by adding the red glass house and red mirrors to cleverly picturise that Anil is singing the song. We also constructed another glass house on another floor to get the lighting."

Talking about Sridevi's performance, Boney revealed that the film marked the first use of a wind machine, which was done to make the actress' saree and hair flow properly. He said that there wasn't even the slightest skin show, but the choreography and music made the song sensuous and created a vibe for the entire generation. He told, "Sri fell sick during the shoot for 2-3 days but still shot the song with a temperature."

Mili was released on November 4. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film stars Jahnve Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal in the lead.