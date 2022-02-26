Boney Kapoor Spills The Beans On Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood Debut; 'She Will Start Shooting In April'

Producer Boney Kapoor's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor was launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak and is slowly making her mark in the industry. Now, Janhvi's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is gearing up to follow into her footsteps.

In a recent interaction with India Today, Boney confirmed that Khushi is making her Bollywood debut and said that she is interested in acting. The producer said that whenever his kids need him, he's always there for them. He revealed that he has been giving his input too, but believes that final decisions should be theirs.

The news portal quoted Boney as saying, "As a father, I do that with Arjun and I will do that with Jahnvi, and Khushi also. Where Arjun and Jahnvi are concerned, they are already there and are doing very well for themselves and whenever they need me I am always there. At the same time, we are confident about talking about films, approaches, and all those things. Obviously, my inputs are there and it will remain as a father and as a producer. With my experience, I tell them what would be right but the decision is theirs. I talk to them about the commercial aspects, but the final decision is on them."

Speculations are rife that Khushi is making her acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of Archie comics for Netflix.

Reacting to these reports, Boney said, "She (Khushi) will start shooting for her film in April. Can't tell you more, you will know more about it soon."

If reports are to be believed, Khushi has been roped in to play Veronica while Agastya and Suhana will be essaying the role of Archie and Betty respectively in Zoya Akhtar's project. However, there is no official confirmation yet on these rumours.