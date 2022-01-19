Boney Kapoor Shares A Beautiful Throwback Picture Of His Late Wife Sridevi From A Durga Puja Celebration

Veteran actress Sridevi's unfortunate demise on February 24, 2018, still remains one of the gravest losses for Indian cinema. However, her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor make sure to share some lovely throwback pictures of the actress on their social media for her fans to remember her fondly. Boney recently took to his social media account to share a throwback picture of the actress from a Durga Puja celebration in Lucknow back in the year 2012.

Talking about the same, Sridevi can be seen looking beautiful in a white sari that she has paired up with a sleeveless blouse. The Mr India actress can be seen looking sideways at someone in the candid frame. However, what is simply unmissable is the delightful traces of Sindoor on her face and forehead from the Sidhur Khela Ceremony wherein married women apply Sindoor to each other's places at one of the ceremonies during the end of Durga Puja. Not only that but Boney's name can be seen written with Sindoor on the actress' back. The picture might come as a visual delight for the fans of the late actress. Take a look at the same.

Boney Kapoor captioned the same stating, "In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in the year 2012." Some of the fans dropped heart emojis and proclaimed how much they miss Sridevi. Some netizens also enquired who wrote Boney's name on the English Vinglish actress' back. Designer Manish Malhotra who shared a close bond with the actress and had also designed several outfits for her wrote on the comments section stating, "Miss the smile and the laughter. Miss Ma'am."

In an interview with Gulf News on the occasion of Sridevi's death anniversary last year, Boney Kapoor had opened up about dealing with his wife's loss. The producer had said, "I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she's there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going." Sridevi's last movie was the 2017 film Mom and the actress also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.