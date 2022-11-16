Drishyam 2 First Review: Overseas Reviewer Says Ajay Devgn Steals The Show; Calls Film Smart & Impressive

Ajay Devgn, who made his acting debut with the 1991 hit Phool Aur Kaante, has come a long way in his career and is counted among the most successful stars in the history of Bollywood.

Recently seen in Indra Kumar's Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, the superstar is now all set to entertain fans with his much-hyped film Drishyam 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the crime thriller is the sequel to Devgn's 2015 hit Drishyam and marks the actor's return as Vijay Salgaonkar.

Also featuring Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ipshita Dutta in pivotal roles, Drishyam 2 is slated to hit the theatres on November 18. Just two days before the film's release, its first review is finally out.

Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed film critic and Overseas Censor Board Member, took to social media and shared his Drishyam 2 review with followers. He usually shares the 'first reviews' ahead of the films' releases.

Talking about Drishyam 2, he stated that the film is a 'smart and impressive' suspense drama in which Ajay Devgn has stolen the show. Out of five, he gave a rating of three and a half to the movie.

He wrote, "First Review #Drishyam2 ! It is a smart and impressive suspense drama with the shocking climax and riveting performances being its USP. @ajaydevgn Stole the show all the way."

While we can't confirm the credibility of him being a film critic, we're pretty much sure that Ajay Devgn's performance is indeed going to be a major highlight of Drishyam 2.

For the unversed, Devgn's Drishyam franchise in the official Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam series. It was a huge success down South while fans loved the Hindi version as well. Now, it'll be interesting to see how Drishyam 2 will perform at the box office.

Interestingly, Drishyam 2 will be the superstar's fifth release of 2022 after Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Runway 34, and Thank God. While he made special appearances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, Runway 34 and Thank God featured him in pivotal roles.

On the career front, Ajay also has films like Bholaa and Maidaan in his kitty.

Keep watching this space for more updates.