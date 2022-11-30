Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya Remains Steady on Day 5 As Ajay’s Drishyam 2 Crosses Rs 150 Cr

The Indian box office has been witnessing an interesting clash these days, leaving everyone intrigued. We are talking about the ongoing clash between Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya and Ajay Devgn's crime thriller drama Drishyam 2. Varun's Bhediya, which has been a recent release, opened to decent reviews from the audience. It revolves around a normal guy who ends up being bitten by a wolf which leads to his transformation into a shape-shifting werewolf. Despite the storyline leaving a good mark on the audience, Bhediya witnessed an underwhelming start at the box office. However, the Amar Kaushik directorial did pick up the pace during the weekend.

And though Bhediya witnessed a slight drop in the collections on its first Monday, it has managed to remain steady at the box office on the fifth day of release. According to a report published in Box Office India, the collection will be quite similar to the Monday report which was around Rs 3-2.25 crore nett. The report suggested that if Bhediya remained steady, it could witness a respectable collection in the final run. However, it is going to be a tough task given the strong competition by Drishyam 2 which has been roaring loud even in the second week as well.

After entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club in the first week itself, Drishyam 2 has maintained a strong hold at the box office. In fact, the crime thriller drama has reportedly earned around Rs 49 crore nett in the second week and has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in the second week. Yes, Drishyam 2's collections stand at around Rs 151 crore nett at the moment. It will be interesting to see if the Abhishek Pathak directorial, which also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta in the lead, will be able to reach the Rs 200 crore mark in the coming days.