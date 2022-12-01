With Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn Becomes The 4th Bollywood Actor To Enter Rs 150 Crore Club In 2022
After the failure of Runway 34, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has finally made his mark at the box office with his latest release Drishyam 2.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, it is the sequel to Devgn's 2015 hit Drishyam and everyone expected a lot from it. The film was released on November 18 and received a majorly positive response from critics as well as moviegoers.
On Tuesday (November 29), Drishyam 2 finally crossed the Rs 150 crore mark on the domestic front and is still going super strong at the ticket window.
With this feat, Ajay Devgn has become the fourth Bollywood actor to enter the 150 crore club this year (South films not included). Let's take a look at the other Hindi film actors who are on this list.
Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)
While Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' was the first Bollywood hit of 2022, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' was released in March and turned out to be a blockbuster. With a nett lifetime collection of Rs 252.90 crore, Anupam Kher was the first actor to enter the Rs 150 crore blub this year.
Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)
Two months after the success of 'The Kashmir Files', Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' broke many box office records and did a business of Rs 185.92 crore (nett) on the domestic front. Ever since then, many top filmmakers are chasing Kartik to get his dates.
Ranbir Kapoor (Brahmastra)
One of the biggest releases of the year, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva' received a good response and collected Rs 257.44 crore in its theatrical run in India. Hence, Ranbir was the third Bollywood actor to enter the Rs 150 crore club this year.
Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2)
After 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' is the fourth Hindi film of the year 2022 to cross the Rs 150 crore mark on the domestic front. While the film is surely going to earn over Rs 200 crore, it'll be interesting to see if the movie will succeed in crossing the lifetime business of 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Brahmastra' or not.