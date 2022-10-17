Drishyam 2 Trailer: The Sequel Packs A Punch With Ajay Devgn And Akshaye Khanna At The Helm Of This Thriller

The trailer of the most-anticipated film, Drishyam 2, was unveiled on Monday (October 17). The film stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 is the sequel to the 2017 thriller, which was helmed by Nachiket Bhave. The film is a remake of a hit Malayalam film starring Mohanlal of the same name.

The 2.25 minute long trailer opens with Ajay Devgn's character Vijay Salgaonkar's monologue that says, "Truth is like the seed of a tree" and goes on to explain that it comes out with time, even if you bury it deep. The dialogue hints at the mysterious disappearance of Sam Deshmukh and his body that Vijay buried in the first instalment of the film. For a little background, in the first part, Vijay Salgaonkar successfully tricks the police into believing that his daughter (Ishita Dutta) and his family have nothing to do with the disappearance of Sam Deshmukh, the wicked son of a cop played by Tabu.

The story of the second part has taken a leap of 7 years from the first instalment. The cops are still investigating the case and are suspicious of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Vijay in the trailer says that his family is being tormented even after 7 years. Then, enters a new character in the scene Akshaye Khanna, the investigating officer, who is pursuing Vijay to uncover his lies. Meanwhile, IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) returns with demands to search for the truth revolving around her son's death. Watch the trailer here

The trailer keeps the thrill intact while the characters look and play their parts with the utmost perfection. On the other hand, there is still no evidence against Vijay Salgaonkar. It will be interesting to see how the suspense unfolds.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared the Drishyam 2 trailer and wrote, "Shabdon pe nahin, drishyon pe dhyaan do. Kyunki shabdon mein, jhoot chupne ki jagah dhoond hi leta hai (Focus on the scenes, not the words. Because in words, lie finds a place to hide). Drishyam 2 Trailer out now. Case reopens on 18th November, 2022." Check out the post here

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and also stars Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor, and it is slated for a November 18, 2022 release.