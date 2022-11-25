Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Varun's Bhediya Release, Shalin-Tina's Parents Slam Sumbul's Dad on BB16

The entertainment day is buzzing with new updates about our favourite celebs and the new day has come with interesting updates. From Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy Bhediya hitting the screens, Bigg Boss 16 reportedly having no eliminations this week to Kiara Advani's BTS pic with Ram Charan, Vikram Gokhale's health update, Salman Khan slamming Sumbul Touqeer's father along with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's parents and more. We bring you all the updates from the entertainment industry right here. Here's a look:

Kiara Advani Shares A BTS Pic With Ram Charan From RC15 sets Kiara Advani, who is currently shooting with Ram Charan for RC 15 in New Zealand, has shared a beautiful pic with her co-star as they enjoyed burgers with the team View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon's Bhediya Hits Theatres After creating an immense buzz in the town, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror comedy has finally hit the theatres today. Interestingly, an overseas reviewer has already given it a thumbs up and a called it an impressive roller coaster ride.