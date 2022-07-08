entrepreneur-rizwan-shan-s-motivational-journey-for-today-s-youth-in-business-world

The Rise of Rizwan Shan, A super successful businessman, and globally known entrepreneur mostly known for his brilliant mind and business tactics. Which has gained him great success throughout his career. Born and brought up in London, UK. He started his journey as a businessman at the young age of 17. While most youngsters usually have more interest in partying and fun and all things, Rizwan was pretty clear and focused on his future goals and career. Which is very unlikely, Most of its credit goes to his father with whom he started his first business and then on to achieve great things later on.

The initial inspiration is very important for any young person to get started with something that they believe in. It pushes them to work hard and achieve success. As Rizwan always looked up to his father and figured out his passion for business. However, one thing which always stood out from the rest for him was that he always wanted to be a self-made personality and do things on his own and experience the struggle, failures, and success all from the very root level. For that, he made sure that he does most of his work on his business on his own and learns throughout the process and grows not just as a business but as a person too throughout this journey of entrepreneurship.

Rizwan Shan today owns the business in multiple sectors including beauty and cosmetics, real estate, retail sector, and commercial investment which spans multiple nations like the United Kingdom, United States, Dubai, and all over Europe. Some of his world-renowned companies are Catwalk beauty, Shan investment limited, Maneconcepthair.com and

Vivicafoxhair.com. All of this massive business success has established Rizwan as one of the brilliant entrepreneurs who has achieved everything which he once aimed and dreamed of achieving. His journey has been a real inspiration to look up to for any youngsters trying to make it big in life.