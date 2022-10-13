FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Sanjana Sanghi Turns Into Stylish Marathi Mulgi As She Becomes A Showstopper

The biggest Fashion festival has begun in Mumbai and several celebs were seen gracing the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in association with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI). Interestingly, on the second day of the prestigious event, Sanjana Sanghi walked the ramp and became a showstopper for ace designer Anju Modi. To note, Sanjana Sanghi, who did a cameo in movies like Rockstar, Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium, Fukrey Returns, made her big debut with Dil Bechara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress looked stunning as she gave the traditional Maharashtrian look a stylish twist. Sanjana wore a maroon blouse with a black saree tied in the Maharastrian style. She wore a black coloured crop jacket with golden embroidery around the neck. Sanjana completed the look with a purple shela with golden leaf print and maroon borders and black Punjabi jutti. She had tied her hair in a back bun and wore a choker necklace which elevated the look.

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi's pics from FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 as turns showstopper for Anju Modi:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sanjana Sanghi was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om. She will be next seen in Taapsee Pannu's upcoming production Dhak Dhak with Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza. Talking about the movie, Sanjana said, "It is about four women going on a journey and changing each other's lives in the most unpredictable ways. I am not exaggerating when I say you have never seen a film like this one. It is a slice-of-life drama with four women - Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and I. We will be riding Royal Enfield bikes starting from Delhi. We have learnt and trained and done a lot of riding. My fingers are bruised and my nails are broken from the falls I experienced during the shoot. However, we all kept going. The movie has a lot of female energy, the kind I had dreamt of". Dhak Dhak is helmed by Tarun Dudeja.