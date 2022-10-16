FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Yami Gautam Looks Like A Dream As She Turns Showstopper for Shyamal & Bhumika

Yami Gautam has been synonymous to grace and elegance and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress made her debut with the 2012 release Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. In her career of a decade, Yami has successfully carved a niche for herself as a versatile and promising actress. Besides, Yami is also known for her gorgeous looks and impressive style sense. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress is always a treat to watch be it on or off the screen. Interestingly, Yami made the headlines recently after she turned muse for Shyamal & Bhumika at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council Of India.

Yami was seen wearing a pastel coloured lehenga with heavy floral embroidery. It was paired with a stylish, embellished blouse and matching dupatta which the Uri: The Surgical Strike actress had worn as a veil on her shoulders. She gave a wavy touch to her tresses and her subtle make up elevated her look. Talking about Shyamal & Bhumika's collection, it celebrates their globe-trotting muse, using a poetic blend of hand-embroidered masterpieces, designed using age-old craft techniques in an unusual mix of colours and silhouettes. Encouraged by a cheerful mood this festive season the designers have sought inspiration from nature, our history and traditions, ancient architecture, splendour of the royal courts, museums, rare private collectors and antique markets.

Take a look at Yami Gautam's pics from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Yami was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi. She will be next seen in Lost which is an investigative drama thriller. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen space with Sunny Kaushal for the first time in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.